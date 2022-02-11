The group Divas and Drummers of Compton practiced in parks and parking lots. Now, they'll perform on one of the world's biggest stages.

The dancers and drummers have been practicing and perfecting each move, getting their routines ready for the Super Bowl pregame show.

For these 36 kids, this isn't just a performance.

The Divas and Drummers of Compton is a youth leadership program that brings art, music, academics, and culture to students in the inner city.

"They aren’t getting this in the school, so we want to make sure we are providing their social and emotional needs," said Keli Berry, the founder Divas and Drummers of Compton.

Berry says the program that runs on fundraisers, donations, and small membership fees instills confidence and accountability in the kids and keeps them on the right track.

"Kids around this age need something to belong to," Berry said. "They need a sense belonging, that’s why you find kids joining gangs."

For 16-year-old Jaylen Hagen, the program has made all the difference.

"A lot of gang bangers where I live," Hagen said. "So I try to keep my head straight and be focused."

Hagen joined when he was just 11 and credits the program for helping him set goals. The 11th grader is now a cadet with the LA City Fire Department.

"When I was younger, we had living problems, trying to find a house affordable for me and my mom," Hagen said.

Make sure to be on the look our for the Divas and Drummers of Compton at Super Bowl Sunday. Here's the Sunday schedule, starting with pregame coverage.