Super Bowl 56: The 10 Best NFL Players Over 30 to Never Win a Lombardi Trophy

Super Bowl LVI is upon us and the lights will rise over SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022 when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams with the NFL championship on line.

For whichever team wins the Super Bowl a first will occur. The Bengals have never won the Super Bowl in their 54-year history despite two previous attempts.

The Los Angeles Rams have also never won the Super Bowl albeit they have won it before in their franchise history. Let us explain:

The franchise began 86 years ago as the Cleveland Rams based out of Cleveland, Ohio. The team moved to Los Angeles in 1946 and played in the LA Memorial Coliseum before moving to Anaheim Stadium in 1980. Prior to the AFL-NFL merger, the Rams franchise won the championship two separate times in 1945 and 1951, but that was before the birth of the Super Bowl. Following the 1994 season, the Rams moved to St. Louis where they won the Super Bowl in 1999 against the Tennessee Titans in what was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The Rams moved back to Los Angeles following the 2015 season, and appeared in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots, but were held without a touchdown in 13-3 loss to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

So even though the Rams franchise has won three championships in their history, they have never technically won the Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will also seek to be the first NFL franchise to win the Super Bowl since the then-Los Angeles Raiders did it 1984.

Most of the Rams 53-man roster have never won a Super Bowl with the exception of running back Sony Michel and linebacker Von Miller. Needless to say, the players are hungry to take home a Lombardi Trophy.

After hearing for over a week how this current iteration of the Rams want to win the Super Bowl for players like Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth, and Robert Woods, that got us to thinking about other great players that have never won the big one.

Just like there are in every sport, there are a number of tremendous players, hall of famers, and future hall of famers that have never won the Super Bowl. To reduce the number to even 10, Bookies.com created a list and we rearranged it (albeit with a little home team bias) to present to you the ten best current NFL players over the age of 30 who have never won the Super Bowl.

Check out the list below:

No. 1 Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 2 Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams

GETTY IMAGES

No. 3 Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

No. 4 J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals

USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers

No. 6 Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans

No. 7 Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

No. 8 Alex Mack of the San Francisco 49ers

Christian Petersen

No. 9 A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals

No. 10 Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys