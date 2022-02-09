Rams

Super Bowl 56: The 10 Best NFL Players Over 30 to Never Win a Lombardi Trophy

Most of the players on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 13, 2022, one of those will change. With that in mind, we looked at the 10 best NFL players over 30 to never win a Super Bowl.

By Michael Duarte

MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI is upon us and the lights will rise over SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022 when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams with the NFL championship on line.

For whichever team wins the Super Bowl a first will occur. The Bengals have never won the Super Bowl in their 54-year history despite two previous attempts.

The Los Angeles Rams have also never won the Super Bowl albeit they have won it before in their franchise history. Let us explain:

The franchise began 86 years ago as the Cleveland Rams based out of Cleveland, Ohio. The team moved to Los Angeles in 1946 and played in the LA Memorial Coliseum before moving to Anaheim Stadium in 1980. Prior to the AFL-NFL merger, the Rams franchise won the championship two separate times in 1945 and 1951, but that was before the birth of the Super Bowl. Following the 1994 season, the Rams moved to St. Louis where they won the Super Bowl in 1999 against the Tennessee Titans in what was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The Rams moved back to Los Angeles following the 2015 season, and appeared in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots, but were held without a touchdown in 13-3 loss to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

So even though the Rams franchise has won three championships in their history, they have never technically won the Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will also seek to be the first NFL franchise to win the Super Bowl since the then-Los Angeles Raiders did it 1984.

Most of the Rams 53-man roster have never won a Super Bowl with the exception of running back Sony Michel and linebacker Von Miller. Needless to say, the players are hungry to take home a Lombardi Trophy.

After hearing for over a week how this current iteration of the Rams want to win the Super Bowl for players like Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth, and Robert Woods, that got us to thinking about other great players that have never won the big one.

Just like there are in every sport, there are a number of tremendous players, hall of famers, and future hall of famers that have never won the Super Bowl. To reduce the number to even 10, Bookies.com created a list and we rearranged it (albeit with a little home team bias) to present to you the ten best current NFL players over the age of 30 who have never won the Super Bowl.

Check out the list below:

No. 1 Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams

NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams Defensive Lineman Aaron Donald (99) is set to lead the Rams onto the field before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 2 Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams

Matthew-Stafford-Rams-GETTY-1367760053
GETTY IMAGES
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford waves to fans after the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday January 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Getty Images)

No. 3 Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No. 4 J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals

USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals injured defensive end J.J. Watt against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Getty Images)

No. 5 David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers

David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers blocks during a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Getty Images)

No. 6 Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) runs towards the end zone at Nissan Stadium. (Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports).

No. 7 Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

No. 8 Alex Mack of the San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Christian Petersen
Alex Mack #50 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No. 9 A.J. Green of the Arizona Cardinals

Former Cincinnati Bengals, and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a deep pass and points to the sky during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images).

No. 10 Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith (77) pass blocks during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith (77) pass blocks during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

RamsNFLFootballSuper BowlAaron Donald
