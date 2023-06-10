Iga Swiatek

Iga Świątek claims 2023 French Open title after thrilling final

World No. 1 Iga Świątek defeated Karolína Muchová on Saturday to win her third French Open singles title

By Julia Elbaba

Iga Świątek was nearly flawless en route to winning the 2023 French Open singles title.

The Polish world No. 1 only dropped one set over the span of two weeks to capture the red clay slam. The 22-year-old is now a four-time Grand Slam singles winner -- with three of the titles coming out of Roland Garros.

Świątek's defeated Karolína Muchová 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday in nearly 2 hours and 45 minutes of highs and lows.

Świątek came out strong, grabbing an early 3-0 lead before Muchová, who was in her first Grand Slam final, rallied to stay in the set.

In the second set, Świątek again went up 3-0 but this time Muchová found it within her to fight back and win the set.

The final set was neck and neck with the two stars trading games. Świątek's experience on the big stage shined through and pushed her forward to win the title.

The Polish star's ability to play offense and defense depending on her opponent showed the comfort she had on the clay through the 2023 French Open.

Świątek will remain world No. 1 in the world heading to the grass court season and Wimbledon.

