Teoscar Hernández re-signs with Dodgers on 3-year, $66 million deal

Merry Christmas Dodgers fans, Teoscar Hernández is back!

In a move that cements the Los Angeles Dodgers championship aspirations for years to come, Hernández is returning to the 2024 champions in their quest to become the first MLB team to repeat since the New York Yankees won three straight titles in 1998 to 2000.

Spanish-language reporter Moises Fabian was the first to report the news that Hernández and the Dodgers were finalizing a three-year, $66 million contract that included a team option for a fourth year worth $15 million, a $23 million signing bonus, and $23 million in deferred money.

Moisés Fabián, who broke Teoscar Hernandez’s one-year deal with the Dodgers almost a year ago, is reporting he and the team are finalizing a three-year deal worth $66 million to stay in LA

👀 https://t.co/JrBZBwpIFa — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 27, 2024

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Minutes later, Hernández himself confirmed the news by posting "I'm Back" on his Instagram story.

Teoscar Hernandez appears to confirm reports he is re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after posting this on his IG. pic.twitter.com/YZ1CyRH7Lu — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 27, 2024

For the Dodgers, this isn't just about retaining a player — it’s about locking down a cornerstone of their championship roster.

Hernández’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, a triumphant response to a challenging 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners.

The Dominican slugger brought firepower and consistency to a Dodgers lineup that also featured the brilliance of Shohei Ohtani. Together, they led Los Angeles to the promised land, securing the franchise's eighth World Series title.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) hits a two run home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hernández turned heads in 2024, hitting .272 with a career-high 33 home runs and an .840 OPS, a dramatic improvement from his .716 OPS the year prior in Seattle.

His resurgence wasn’t just about the numbers — it was about the moments. From clutch hits in September to a standout performance in the playoffs, Hernández proved he belonged on baseball’s biggest stage.

And let’s not forget his midseason triumph in the Home Run Derby, where he showcased his power to a captivated audience. That victory symbolized his return to form and underscored why the Dodgers trusted him to be a key contributor when they signed him to a one-year, $23.5 million deal last winter.

For Hernández, this new contract represents more than just financial security. It’s a validation of his talent and resilience. After signing a short-term deal with deferred money last offseason, Hernández bet on himself in 2024 — and that bet paid off.

Ranked No. 9 on Yahoo Sports' list of this offseason’s top 50 free agents, Hernández’s market value was evident. Yet, it was his connection with the Dodgers and their winning culture that ultimately brought him back to Chavez Ravine.

“I love this city, this team, and these fans,” Hernández shared in a post-game interview during the playoffs. “This is where I want to be.”

The other hero Teoscar Hernandez talks about #Dodgers Game 5 victory. pic.twitter.com/E8xApEp2kb — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 12, 2024

With Hernández locked in through at least 2027, the Dodgers have secured a crucial piece of their outfield and middle of the batting order. His blend of power, athleticism, and veteran presence complements a roster that continues to be a perennial powerhouse.

The addition of Hernández’s deal is also a testament to the Dodgers’ strategy of balancing star power with smart financial management. The inclusion of deferred money gives the team flexibility while rewarding Hernández with a contract befitting a World Series champion.