4 to Watch: Allyson Felix Returns to the Track in Pursuit of Relay Gold

A day after sprinting into history, Los Angeles' Allyson Felix will be back on the track to chase down an 11th Olympic medal.

The bronze medal winner in the 400m will be part of the 4x400m relay team. Both the U.S. men's and women's teams will compete in the final early Saturday morning.

In other action on Day 15, the U.S. men's hoops team plays for gold, as will golfer Nelly Korda and the U.S. baseball team.

Allyson Felix and U.S. Relay Teams Go for More Medals

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

The relay will mark the final race in Allyson Felix’s illustrious Olympic career. Team USA will try to send her off with an historic 11th Olympic medal. Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

Felix captured her 10th Olympic medal by winning bonze on Day 14 in the 400m final. The gritty performance -- Felix held on in the final stretch for third -- made her the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic track and field history.

“A lot of times, I have tied my own work to what happens in these championships,” she said. “And I didn’t want to do that this time. I’ve been through too much. I always run for gold. But I just wanted to have joy no matter what happened tonight.”

A medal in the 4x400m would make her the most decorated American in track and field with one more medal that the great Carl Lewis.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. PT.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: Women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000 meter race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500 meter race.

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. PT. Watch on Peacock or stream live.

Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Australia in a comeback win.

Team USA met France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

⁠ The Americans held only a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, just as they did in the preliminary game against France, where France went on a run and got the win.⁠

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their Olympic streak.

U.S. golfer Nelly Korda has a three stroke lead after three rounds of play in the Olympic golf tournament.

US Golfer Nelly Korda Tees It Up for Gold

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected.

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf tonight beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT on Golf Channel.

The 2021 Olympics women’s golf tournament can be streamed live.

Team USA beat South Korea on Thursday, paving the way for a rematch against Japan for Olympic gold

Team USA Faces Japan for Baseball Gold

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 3 a.m. PT on Saturday.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 3 a.m. and air on USA Network at 6:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.