The United States enters the final day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics with 108 medals.

Team USA is certain to add to the haul in women's basketball and volleyball as the Olympics draw to a close. The only question is what color the players will be wearing around their necks.

The basketball team, including Chino's Diana Taurasi, can win a seventh straight gold. The volleyball team will be competing for its first-ever gold against powerhouse Brazil.

Here's a look at what to watch on Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. women’s basketball advanced to the gold medal game after defeating Serbia 79-59.

Team USA Aims for Seven Straight Women's Basketball Gold Medals

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S., featuring Chino's Diana Taurasi, and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC or stream here.

Team USA women’s volleyball gets revenge over Serbia in the semifinals and advances to the gold medal game.

Team USA Set for Gold Medal Volleyball Match With Brazil

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Players with Southern California ties include Kim Hill (Pepperdine), Kelsey Robinson (Manhattan Beach) and Justine Wong-Orantes (Cypress).

Watch at 9:30 p.m PT on USA or stream here.

American Richard Torrez Jr. is heading to the super heavyweight boxing final on Thursday after beating Kazakhstan in the semifinals. As Torrez Jr. is guaranteed to take home the gold or silver medal, the California native will be the first American to medal in the category since 1988.

Keyshawn Davis, Richard Torrez Jr. Hope to End U.S. Olympic Boxing Drought

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004.

On the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez, of Tulare, will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 10:15 p.m. PT or stream here.

Ralph Lauren, the fashion brand that has been the official outfitter for Team USA since 2008, has released images of the closing ceremony uniform to be worn by the United State Olympic and Paralympic teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.



Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 4 a.m. PT Peacock or stream live here.