Tyler Anderson Sharp on Mound, Dodgers Sweep D-backs With 3-1 win

Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a four-game series from the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

By David Brandt

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a four-game series from the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 win Sunday.

Anderson (6-0) continued his streak of great pitching, giving the Dodgers' rotation a much-needed lift after injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered five hits and has given up just two earned runs over his last 21 innings, spanning three starts that all ended in wins.

Smith pushed the Dodgers ahead 1-0 in the second, driving the 12th pitch of the at-bat into the Chase Field swimming pool that sits just behind the right-center field wall.

Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives third base coach Dino Ebel #91after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The catcher's lengthy plate appearance started with two called strikes, three balls and then six foul balls before the solo shot that was his fifth homer of the season.

The Dodgers — who won despite just four hits — added two more runs in the third on Freddie Freeman's RBI single and Trea Turner's RBI groundout. That was more than enough for Anderson and the bullpen, which worked through the Arizona lineup with relative ease.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a run in the ninth but still recorded his 10th save.

It was a rough offensive series for the D-backs, who totaled eight runs over the four losses. Zach Davies (2-3) took the loss, giving up three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.

David Peralta drove in the D-backs' lone run with a pinch-hit triple in the ninth.

TURNER AT 21

Turner pushed his hitting streak to 21 games with a single in the sixth. It's the longest current hitting streak in the majors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF/C Daulton Varsho pinch hit in the ninth inning, which was his first appearance since Friday. He was hit in the back of the right shoulder by a pitch Friday and was scratched from Saturday's lineup with soreness.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers return home to start a three-game series with the Pirates on Monday. Los Angeles will start RHP Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA). Pittsburgh will start RHP Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.20).

The Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home with the Braves on Monday. Arizona will start RHP Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA) while Atlanta will counter with RHP Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

