NBA

USC’s Onyeka Okongwu Declares for NBA Draft After 1 Season

The 6-foot-9 forward from Chino, California, is projected to be a lottery pick in the draft.

By Associated Press

Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu has declared for the NBA draft after one season.

He averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Trojans. Okongwu broke the school record for blocks by a freshman and was named to the Pac-12's All-Conference first team and All-Freshman team.

Okongwu signed with an agent this week and announced his plans Wednesday on social media. The 6-foot-9 forward from Chino, California, is projected to be a lottery pick in the draft.

NBA 7 hours ago

NBA Star Reveals Mother Is in Medically-Induced Coma Because of Coronavirus

Los ANgeles Clippers 20 hours ago

Clippers’ Owner Steve Ballmer Buys Forum for $400 Million

coronavirus Mar 21

No Sports Could Mean Extensive Court Cases

“What a ride it's been my first year at USC. My freshman campaign at the school has been nothing short of spectacular,” Okongwu wrote in a message to Trojans fans. “However, all good things must come to an end. I want to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself.”

Okongwu thanked the Trojans coaching staff, his teammates and his family in a message he signed with his nickname: Big O.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAUSCsports
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us