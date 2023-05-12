Lakers Dethrone Defending Champion Warriors With 122-101 Win in Game 6 to Advance to Western Conference Finals

If there was any question that Anthony Davis was not going to play in Game 6 after taking an elbow to the side of the head in the fourth quarter of Game 5, he answered them emphatically on Friday.

With the help of LeBron James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the defending champion Golden State Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 at Crypto.com arena. The victory dethrones the four-time champions and sends the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.

James has played in more playoff games than over half of the franchises in the NBA. That kind of experience is invaluable during the postseason, and James has been the captain of the Lakers ship throughout the playoffs. Much of the Lakers roster is young, inexperienced, and only been together a few months. So James has taken it upon himself to make sure the urgency, energy, and appropriate preparation is there for a closeout playoff game.

Fueled by their energy and passion from their frenetic fans, the Lakers led from start-to-finish. Thanks to dominant performances by James and Davis, the champs didn't stand a chance.

James scored a series-high 30 points, and Davis did all the dirty work with 17 points, 20 rebounds, and two blocks. The Lakers have now pulled off upsets of higher-seeds in both the first and second round of the NBA Playoffs. They become just the second 7-seed to advance to the Western Conference Finals in NBA history.

The first, and only other team to do it was the Seattle Supersonics in 1987, where they were swept by the Lakers, who went on to win the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry tried to keep the Warriors playoff hopes alive with a team-high 32 points, but he got no help from his teammates who were as cold as a winter sky on Friday night. Klay Thompson, who has a reputation for big-game performances in Game 6 of playoff series, was atrocious in this one. Thompson was 3-for-19 from the field, and 2-2-for-12 from beyond the arc. Even Curry was not his normal self, shooting 4-for-14 from the three-point line.

The Lakers made a change to the starting lineup for the first time this series. To counter Golden State's Gary Payton II, head coach Darvin Ham inserted point guard Dennis Schröder into the starting lineup to give the Lakers more scoring on offense to open the game.

The move worked, Lakers went up by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, before Curry caught fire, scoring 12 points to lead the Warriors on a 16-4 run to close the first frame and cut the lead to five. It was the first time all season Curry played the entirety of the first quarter and didn't get his usual rest at the end.

Golden State kept the game close, but the Lakers began to pull away in the second quarter. Austin Reaves scored 23 points, and drained a half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the half to put the Lakers up 10.

Schröder was ejected midway through the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul of the game. The questionable call took out the Lakers' primary defender on Curry, and one of the best players on the floor with a positive 16 in points.

But instead of Schröder's absence opening the door for the Warriors, the Lakers buckled down and increased their lead. Thanks to Davis' imposing defense, and LeBron's attacking offense, the Lakers went up by 24 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Warriors loss is the first time in the Steve Kerr era that Golden State did not win a single road game in a playoff series.

James 30 points was the 18th time he's scored 30 or more points in a series clinching game in the playoffs. That's one behind Michael Jordan (19) for most all-time. The victory was also James' 41st career playoff series victory, a new NBA record.

The Lakers improved to a perfect 7-0 at home this postseason, and have now put the league on notice. By defeating the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies, and now the reigning NBA champions, the Lakers have shown that when LeBron and Davis are healthy, their new supporting cast is more than enough to make them title contenders.

Next on the docket is an even tougher challenge: the highest-seed still remaining in the playoffs in the western conference leading Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets, and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic will be a tough challenge for the purple and gold, but you better believe James and Davis will be ready.

It was another star-studded night both on and off the court. Among the many celebrities at the game were Leonardo DiCaprio, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Jack Harlow, Lewis Hamilton, Bill Maher, Dustin Hoffman, Andy Garcia, Jason Bateman, Tyler the Creator, Jason Bateman, Michael B. Jordan, Woody Harrelson, Trae Young, Khalil Mack, and Jack Nicholson.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets will tipoff on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.