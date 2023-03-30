MLB

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Sings National Anthem at Final Opening Day

The Cardinals pitcher showed off his singing ability at Opening Day in St. Louis

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright sings national anthem before final Opening Day

Adam Wainwright’s final act on the diamond began behind a microphone.

The 41-year-old St. Louis Cardinals pitcher announced that 2023 would be his final MLB season. Wainwright didn’t get the Opening Day nod for the Cards against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he still brought Busch Stadium to its feet by singing the national anthem before first pitch.

Based on the reaction from teammate Jordan Montgomery, Wainwright’s performance was not expected.

Wainwright delivered with his vocals, though, just as he has with his arm over the last 17 years in St. Louis. He has three All-Star selections, two Gold Glove awards and a World Series title from 2006.

His most recent appearance on the mound came with Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He started the Americans’ pool play opener against Great Britain and a semifinal victory against Cuba. His first start for the Cardinals in 2023 will have to wait since he landed on the injured list with a groin strain.

If Thursday’s national anthem is any indication, Wainwright could pursue a singing career once he finally hangs up his cleats.

