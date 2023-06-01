NBA Finals

Watch: Larry O'Brien Trophy Skydives to Game 1 of NBA Finals

The NBA's championship trophy took an unusual route to Heat-Nuggets Game 1

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Larry O'Brien Trophy was falling from the Denver sky ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The NBA's championship trophy took an unusual route to Thursday's Game 1 between the Heat and Nuggets, as it was delivered to Ball Arena in Denver with the help of a plane and skydiver.

The NBA documented the trophy's journey through the air:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Soon enough, that trophy will be a historic piece of hardware for one franchise. The Nuggets are in the Finals for the first time in franchise history, looking to pick up their first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

NBA May 29

How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals: Heat Vs. Nuggets

NBA Finals May 30

5 Storylines to Watch for During Nuggets-Heat 2023 NBA Finals

The Heat, on the other hand, have won three titles across six Finals appearances, but this opportunity presents them with a chance to become the lowest-seeded champion in league history. Miami is just the second eight-seed to reach the Finals.

Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The NBA champion will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA’s championship trophy.

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsNBA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us