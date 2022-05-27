Where Liverpool, Real Madrid Rank Among All-Time Champions League Winners

It all comes down to this.

One of the most prestigious trophies in world soccer will be awarded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

On one side is Liverpool, who are fresh off a heart-wrenching second-place finish to Manchester City in the Premier League.

And on the other is Real Madrid, who reclaimed the La Liga title before using an epic second-leg comeback win over Man City in the Champions League semifinals to reach the final.

Both sides have already captured two trophies in the 2021-22 campaign, with Liverpool winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and Real Madrid winning the La Liga and Supercopa titles. Now, each club will look to end its season with a third and final piece of hardware.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2022 Champions League Final

But before Liverpool and Real Madrid battle at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, here’s a look at where a victory would put each of them on the all-time Champions League standings:

How many UEFA Champions League titles have Liverpool won?

Of the two finalists, Liverpool have more recently been crowned champions of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds took down fellow Premier League side Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 final. The victory gave Liverpool their sixth CL title and first since 2005.

How many UEFA Champions League titles have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid actually won the Champions League the year prior to Liverpool’s 2019 triumph, and they beat the Reds in the final, too. Two second-half goals from Gareth Bale propelled Real Madrid to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 final, giving Los Blancos their third straight Champions League title and record 13th overall.

Real Madrid won the first five Champions League titles from 1956 to 1960 -- no other club has ever won more than three straight -- and have earned six since 2000.

Organized by the Union of European Football Associations, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is one of the most competitive and popular football club organizations

Which team has won the most UEFA Champions League titles of all time?

Not only do Los Blancos own the most CL titles of all time, but they have the chance to double up on the second-place team this year. With a 14th Champions League trophy, Real Madrid would hold two times the number of CL titles as the next-closest team, which is AC Milan with seven.

Meanwhile, Liverpool can pull into a tie with AC Milan for the second-most CL titles with a victory on Saturday. The Reds are currently tied for third with Bayern Munich at six apiece.

Barcelona rounds out the top five with five Champions League triumphs.

Here’s a full look at the clubs that have won the Champions League at least twice:

Real Madrid: 13

AC Milan: 7

Bayern Munich: 6

Liverpool: 6

Barcelona: 5

Ajax: 4

Inter Milan: 3

Manchester United: 3

Benfica: 2

Chelsea: 2

Juventus: 2

Nottingham Forest: 2