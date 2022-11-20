World Cup 2022: Where to Watch All the Matches in Los Angeles

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday and soccer fans across the world will have their eyes glued to television sets for the next six weeks as 32 countries compete in the tournament held every four years.

For the first time in World Cup history, the tournament is being held in the Middle East in the small country of Qatar. Four years from now, the World Cup will be held in North America with games in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. In four years, soccer fans in Los Angeles will be able watch the World Cup live at nearby SoFi Stadium. But until then, unless you travel to Qatar, fans will be forced to watch all the action from their television sets.

Unfortunately, because of the time difference, many Angelenos will have to either wake up early or stay awake late with matches beginning at 2:00 AM and ending around 1:00PM Pacific Time. For fans of European soccer, this is commonplace. Many bars across Los Angeles open early on the weekends for international soccer fans to watch their favorite club teams take the pitch. With the World Cup now upon us, it will be no different.

Some of the best ways for fans to cheer and celebrate their countries participating in the World Cup is to go to watch parties. It's the closest way for spectators to experience what it's like to be with other supporters at a live match. So if you're a diehard fan, a casual fan, a World Cup fan that wants to watch their country, or are here to cheer on the United States Men's National team, below is a guide on where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles.

Guelaguetza 3014 W. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006

(213) 427-0608

Website

Guelaguetza has been hosting watch parties for the Mexican National Team, also known as El Tri, since they first opened their doors in 1994. They serve authentic Oaxacan cuisine and have a large outdoor patio. So if you're rooting for Mexico in the 2022 World Cup, head over to Guelaguetza.

The Fox and Hounds 11100 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 763-7837

Website

The Fox and Hounds is a proper British Pub located in Studio City. Complete with a full bar and 16 of the best imported beers on draft, this is one of the places to watch Premier league football during the season. The bar features traditional English breakfasts. With two huge projector screens and 15 HDTV's to watch the Three Lions, Wales, and all other World Cup matches.

Joxer Daly's 11168 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 451-1402

Website

Joxer Daly's is another traditional British pub and bar that has live music and a laid-back atmosphere. The have a full menu of bar food and will be hosting World Cup watch parties throughout the tournament.

Ye Old King's Head 116 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 451-1402

Website

For over 40 years, Ye Old King's Head has been a staple of Santa Monica and is known as one of the most recognizable British Pubs in the World. Patrons from across the globe head over from the beach in Santa Monica to dine and watch soccer at this pub. Ye Old King's Head will be the home away from home for all British and Wales soccer fans throughout the World Cup, but will also screen all the USMNT games as well.

The Cat & The Fiddle 742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 468-3800

Website

The Cat & Fiddle has been a Hollywood institution since 1982. It serves British staples such as Fish & Chips, Bangers & Mash, Beef Wellington, Homemade Savoury Pies and Traditional Sunday Roast. Much like the other British pubs on this list, it will prominently feature all England, Wales, and United States games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

White Harte 22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

(818) 224-3822

Website

White Harte is known as The Valley go-to spot for Premier League Soccer and weekend entertainment. Featuring live music, traditional British food items, and an original antique British phone booth, White Harte will be open for early World Cup matches and is a great place to go for fans of both the USMNT, The Three Lions, and Wales.

The Greyhound Bar and Grill has two locations in both Highland Park and Glendale. It is also the official location for the Los Angeles chapter of the official Tottenham Hotspurs supporters club. Both bars will have all World Cup matches on television for patrons, but especially for fans of England, Wales, and the United States.

Red Lion Tavern 2366 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 662-5337

Website

For over 60 years, the Red Lion Tavern has built a stellar reputation as not only one of the best German bars in all of Los Angeles, but simply one of the best taverns period. This L.A. landmark serves traditional German food and beer and will air all of the German National team matches.

Wristhaus and Rasselbock Two locations in both Los Angeles and Long Beach

(323) 931-9291

Website

Another famous German pub, Wristhaus and Rasselbock has two locations in both Los Angeles and Long Beach. Serving traditional German food and beers, it will be showing all of the team Germany and USMNT games.

Café Brasil 11736 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 391-1216

Website

Café Brasil features authentic Brazilian food and drinks and is the premiere destination in Los Angeles to watch the World Cup favorites, Brazil, led by Neymar, play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Art's District Brewing Company 828 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 519-5887

Website

Arts District Brewing Company opened in December 2015 in Downtown L.A.’s historic Arts District and has been the hot-spot for food trucks, farmer's market, and craft fairs ever since. The restaurant features a full bar with over 30 craft beers, cocktails, and wine. It has a pool table and plenty of places to watch all the action. If you're looking for a fun social place to watch Team USA in the 2022 World Cup this is the spot.

The Village Idiot 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 655-3331

Website

This wood and brick gastropub features modern American food and house-butchered meats. It's a fun go-to spot for all sports fans during the year, but it will be particularly popping during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Whether you want to watch Team USA or any other country, this may be the spot for you.

The Morrison 3179 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039



(323) 667-1839

Website

The Morrison in Atwater Village is an upscale Scottish pub with some of the best beer and whiskey selections in town. The pub serves burgers, fries, and anything else you could want. Frequented throughout the year by Scottish Football supporters, the pub is a great place to catch England, USA, and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

LA Galaxy World Cup Watch Parties 1 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Hermosa Beach

Website

Five-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy has joined forces with the city of Hermosa Beach to host World Cup watch parties on the pier. The watch parties, which are free and open to the public, and will feature the United States Men’s National Team’s match against England on Friday, Nov. 25 (11:00 a.m. PT) followed by Mexico’s game against Argentina on Saturday, Nov. 26 (11:00 a.m. PT). Should the USMNT advance past the Group Stage in the FIFA World Cup, additional watch parties will be hosted at Dignity Health Sports Park’s Legends Plaza.

LAFC World Cup Watch Parties Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave Ste C Santa Monica, CA 90404

Website

To celebrate the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the five players they have in the tournament, the newly-crowned Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has announced plans to host two watch parties for fans of all nations to come together to enjoy the world’s game. The watch parties will include food and drink specials, giveaways and the chance to take a picture with the MLS Cup trophy. The first watch party is at Santa Monica Brew Works on Monday morning for USA vs. Wales. The second watch party will be at the Banc of California Stadium, where LAFC plays all their home games for Tuesday's group stage match between Mexico and Poland.