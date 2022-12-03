2022 FIFA World Cup Favorites Entering Knockout Round

And then there were 16.

The field at the 2022 World Cup has been trimmed in half, with 32 teams being reduced to 16 left standing to compete for soccer’s grandest prize.

The favorites are clearly established entering the knockout stage, but as teams like Germany and Belgium found out in the group stage, that doesn’t always mean much when one goal can change the fate of any team.

Before the round of 16 begins on Saturday, here’s a look at some future odds:

Who is favored to win the 2022 World Cup?

No Neymar, no problem?

Even with the status of their star player in question, Brazil remains the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup at +200, according to our partner PointsBet.

Neymar hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Brazil’s opener. The team, which has advanced to at least the quarterfinals in each of the last seven World Cups, managed to win Group G without their second all-time leading scorer. If Neymar is able to return, he’ll look to help Brazil capture its first World Cup since 2002.

The biggest threat to Brazil is Argentina, which won Group C. The 2014 runner-up, which last won the World Cup in 1986, is listed at +475.

France, looking to become just the third team to repeat as World Cup champion, has the third best odds at +500.

The United States is tied for the fourth highest odds at +10000. Their opponent in the round of 16, the Netherlands, has the seventh-best odds at +1800.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the entire field in the round of 16:

Brazil +200

Argentina +475

France +500

Spain +600

England +900

Portugal +1200

Netherlands +1800

Croatia +3300

Japan +6600

Switzerland +8000

United States +10000

Morocco +10000

Senegal +10000

South Korea +20000

Poland +25000

Australia +25000

How far is the USMNT expected to advance?

The United States, which last made it to the quarterfinals in 2002, has never won the World Cup.

They are longshots to do so in 2022, with the fourth highest odds in the round of 16 at +10000. They are +330 underdogs in their knockout round opener against the Netherlands, which is listed at -115, per PointsBet.

What are the odds for each game in the round of 16?

The round of 16 begins Saturday. Here’s a look at the odds for each of the eight games, according to PointsBet:

(-115) Netherlands vs USA (+330). Draw: +240

(-500) Argentina vs Australia (+1300). Draw +550

(-350) France vs Poland (+1100). Draw: +425

(-182) England vs Senegal (+600). Draw: +300

(+280) Japan vs Croatia (+110). Draw: +220

(-450) Brazil vs South Korea (+1200). Draw: +500

(+600) Morocco vs Spain (-180). Draw: +280

(-115) Portugal vs Switzerland (+350). Draw: +250

