Brazil

Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock

Brazil fell to Croatia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes

By Marsha Green

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Qatar, we have a problem.

A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference.

Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview. 

The cat then strolled across the table to the media officer, who proceeded to stand up and grab the cat by its neck, and proceeded to throw it on the floor. Vinícius Jr. looked on nervously and began laughing before apparently asking the official about the incident. Journalists and reporters in the room seemed shocked as gasps were heard in the background.

Immediately, the footage of the strange incident quickly spread across social media and many took to their accounts to share mixed responses to the moment. Some found the incident funny, but others described the press officer's manhandling of the cat as animal cruelty:

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

Neymar

Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles Tearful Neymar After Croatia Upsets Brazil

FIFA

How to Watch England Vs. France in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Many even went as far as to say a "cat curse" was now pronounced on Brazil's World Cup chances.

Animal rights organization PETA took to their social media account and tweeted: "What's this guy's problem?"

"We hope someone is looking after this sweet cat who is probably homeless — just like so many others," PETA added.

After falling to Croatia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, it seems the cat curse may have taken out the World Cup favorites.

This article tagged under:

BrazilFIFA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us