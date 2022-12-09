Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock

Qatar, we have a problem.
A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference.
Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
The cat then strolled across the table to the media officer, who proceeded to stand up and grab the cat by its neck, and proceeded to throw it on the floor. Vinícius Jr. looked on nervously and began laughing before apparently asking the official about the incident. Journalists and reporters in the room seemed shocked as gasps were heard in the background.
Immediately, the footage of the strange incident quickly spread across social media and many took to their accounts to share mixed responses to the moment. Some found the incident funny, but others described the press officer's manhandling of the cat as animal cruelty:
Many even went as far as to say a "cat curse" was now pronounced on Brazil's World Cup chances.
Animal rights organization PETA took to their social media account and tweeted: "What's this guy's problem?"
"We hope someone is looking after this sweet cat who is probably homeless — just like so many others," PETA added.
After falling to Croatia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, it seems the cat curse may have taken out the World Cup favorites.