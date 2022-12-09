Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock

Qatar, we have a problem.

A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference.

How on earth did a cat make its way into a Brazil press conference?



And did he really need to throw it like that?!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LIDM3JEBjs — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) December 7, 2022

Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.

The cat then strolled across the table to the media officer, who proceeded to stand up and grab the cat by its neck, and proceeded to throw it on the floor. Vinícius Jr. looked on nervously and began laughing before apparently asking the official about the incident. Journalists and reporters in the room seemed shocked as gasps were heard in the background.

Immediately, the footage of the strange incident quickly spread across social media and many took to their accounts to share mixed responses to the moment. Some found the incident funny, but others described the press officer's manhandling of the cat as animal cruelty:

He did not YEET the cat like that omgggggg pic.twitter.com/fIUxqs9kBZ — is bad at taking a social media break (@CourtneyStith) December 7, 2022

Seeing how a cat was treated by a Brazil NT staff member during a press conference, that's another reason why they don't deserve winning. 😒 pic.twitter.com/H7jjHhyDiZ — Farah 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@itsfarah92) December 7, 2022

MEAN 😭



That poor cat.



No World Cup trophy for Brazil. https://t.co/Yu9OgizycX — Casey Telford // (@CaseyToGo) December 7, 2022

Many even went as far as to say a "cat curse" was now pronounced on Brazil's World Cup chances.

If Brazil lose this cat 100% put a curse on them… #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/mXg98s8lo5 — Howler Magazine (@whatahowler) December 7, 2022

Seeing Brazil tied with Croatia 0-0 at this point in the game and it's hard not to think that cat put a curse on them. Would be amazing at this point if Croatia scores a single goal in the 11th hour and delivers the coup de grace. And then adopts the kitty. pic.twitter.com/PRxja4QOQl — Preston Fassel 🕎 (@PrestonFassel) December 9, 2022

and just like that brazil ain’t gonna win this world cup because the cat gonna curse your whole team lmao https://t.co/kUckbhEvVw — zariq (@zrqzaini) December 8, 2022

The Cat's Curse will be Brazil's downfall 🙃 — Amit Bhandwale (@amtonio79) December 8, 2022

Animal rights organization PETA took to their social media account and tweeted: "What's this guy's problem?"

"We hope someone is looking after this sweet cat who is probably homeless — just like so many others," PETA added.

After falling to Croatia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, it seems the cat curse may have taken out the World Cup favorites.