Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri Beats Thibaut Courtois for Free Kick Goal

Abdelhamid Sabiri put the “super” in supersub at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

The Moroccan midfielder put his country up 1-0 with a free kick goal in the 73rd minute against Belgium. Sabiri curled it in from the left side of the field and it dipped under Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Morocco’s first goal of the tournament.

Courtois began the play off the goal line anticipating a pass from Sabiri instead of a shot off the free kick. The 2018 World Cup Golden Glove winner tried retreating back to his goal but was unable to keep Sabiri off the scoresheet.

Sabiri is in his first year with the Moroccan national team. He previously was a part of Germany’s U21 program.

Morocco nearly had a free kick goal to close out the first half on Sunday, but a VAR review determined that a Moroccan player was offside. That ball came off the foot of Hakim Ziyech from the opposite side of the pitch.