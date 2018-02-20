One of the premiere events of the Winter Olympics gets underway when Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen, two skaters with Southern California ties, hit the ice for the first night of the women's figure skating individual competition.

In alpine skiing, Lindsey Vonn gets another crack at winning her first Olympic medal since 2010, when she became the face of Team USA at the Vancouver Olympics.

These are the stories to follow in Pyeongchang.

1. Vonn is Favorite for Alpine Downhill

Lindsey Vonn will try again for her first medal in the Pyeongchang Games in the Alpine downhill race.

Vonn became a household name when she won gold in the downhill in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. But she missed the 2014 Olympics due to injury, and she opened the Pyeongchang games with a a disappointing run in the women’s super-G, when she skied wide on a late turn and tied for sixth place. Ester Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, shocked everyone, including herself, by taking the gold.

At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal. Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who finished first or second in all four of her downhill races in 2018, is a top competitor to watch.

American Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the downhill to prepare for Thursday’s Alpine combined. That’s where Vonn and Shiffrin, who already won gold in the giant slalom, could compete head-to-head.

Watch live during NBC’s primetime coverage on Tuesday, which begins at 5 p.m., or watch on digital platforms at 6 p.m.

2. Arcadia's Mirai Nagasu Already Made History, So Now What?

Two of the three U.S. competitors in women's individual figure skating have ties to Southern California. Mirai Nagusa, who helped the United States win bronze in the team event, will include another triple axel in her short program. During her team event skate, she became the first U.S. woman to perform the jump in the Olympics. Karen Chen, who trains in Southern California, choreographed both her short and long programs herself.

Reigning U.S. champion Bradie Tennell looks to woo the crowd in the short program, performing to music from the South Korean blockbuster “Taegukgi.” Her exceptional jumps make her a strong medal contender.

Tennell, Nagasu and Chen will look to keep up with gold medal favorite Evgenia Medvedeva, the 18-year-old Olympic Athlete from Russia who owns two world titles.

Watch live during NBC’s primetime coverage Tuesday, which begins at 5 p.m., or watch digital platforms at 5 p.m.

3. Lightning on the Bobsled Track

Elana Meyers Taylor has waited four years for redemption. In Sochi in 2014, Meyers Taylor, bobsled driver for Team USA, was in first place after three of four runs. But she skidded on the final turn of that last run, and ended up 0.1 seconds behind Kaillie Humphries of Canada — who happens to be her training partner.

Humphries got gold. Meyers Taylor got silver. They’re back for another shot in Pyeongchang, and started that quest on Tuesday, with the first of two runs. The final two runs will be held on Wednesday.

Meyers Taylor, who has won two world titles since Sochi, was paired with Lauren Gibbs, and battled for first place again — this time with a pair of Germans, who are atop the standings after the first day’s action, just ahead of Meyers Taylor and Gibbs. Humphries, who has won gold at each of the last two Olympics, was paired with Phylicia George; they are in fifth place.

Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans are also competing for a medal. The pair won bronze in Sochi and sit in fourth in Pyeongchang. The competition also features American Lauren Gibbs, of Los Angeles.

The Jamaican team has gotten the most attention at the Pyeongchang Games, in the spotlight for drama over their bobsled, rather than their performance. Their former driving coach left the team, and perhaps was to take the sled with her, dashing their Olympic hopes. But the Red Stripe beer company gave the sled to the team, saving its dream. They are in 18th place out of 20 after two heats.

Watch the final runs live on digital platforms beginning on Wednesday at 3:40 a.m. or on NBCSN at 3:30 a.m.

Mark Arcobello (26), of the United States, celebrates with Troy Terry after scoring a goal during the second period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Photo credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

4. US Men's Hockey Takes on Czech Republic in Quarterfinals

The United States’ men’s hockey team continues its quest for gold in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic Wednesday (Tuesday night in the U.S.).

Team USA put up a dominating performance against Slovakia, winning 5-1, Tuesday. The young group looked strong all around: Ryan Donato scored twice, Troy Terry picked up three assists and Ryan Zapolski made 22 saves.

With National Hockey League players absent in the Olympics, Team USA is comprised of mostly college kids who failed to make it into the professional league. They look to win the United States' first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union in 1980.

Watch Team USA take on the Czech Republic as part of CNBC's coverage starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday or on digital platforms at 7:10 p.m.