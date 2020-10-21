Halloween

Halloween in Torrance is Not Dead. Check Out This Decked Out Home

The Halloween frights are free for any Headless Horseman or hungry werewolf.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Bay residents looking for a spooky drive or walk-by experience that's scary safe can check out this decked out house in Torrance.

The Contreras family, who's lived in the South Bay for two generations, isn't letting the pandemic kill the fun.

The free Halloween installation features mechanical vampires, killer clowns, zombies and more.

Snoopy 4 hours ago

Good Grief! Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Won't Air on Broadcast TV, Moves to Apple TV+

Halloween 9 hours ago

The Aquarium of the Pacific Summons a Subdued ‘Scarium'

Halloween Oct 19

Spectate the Queen Mary's Specters From Your Home

Check it out at 17008 Spinning Ave. until Nov. 3.

If you do get out of your car to be scared up-close, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“2020 has delivered a frightening year for us all, but celebrating Halloween is an American tradition that we simply can’t let COVID-19 take away from us,” Rody Contreras, the man behind the madness, said.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenHalloween Drive-Thru
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us