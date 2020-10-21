South Bay residents looking for a spooky drive or walk-by experience that's scary safe can check out this decked out house in Torrance.

The Contreras family, who's lived in the South Bay for two generations, isn't letting the pandemic kill the fun.

The free Halloween installation features mechanical vampires, killer clowns, zombies and more.

Check it out at 17008 Spinning Ave. until Nov. 3.

If you do get out of your car to be scared up-close, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“2020 has delivered a frightening year for us all, but celebrating Halloween is an American tradition that we simply can’t let COVID-19 take away from us,” Rody Contreras, the man behind the madness, said.