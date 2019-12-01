Travelers Returning Home After Thanksgiving Weekend Facing Heavy Traffic

By City News Service

877647952
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Motorists making their way west as they return from the holiday weekend were facing gridlock Sunday on Riverside County freeways.

Traffic was moving under 20 mph on parts of westbound Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass, the main connector between the Los Angeles Basin and the Coachella Valley, according to Sigalert.com.

Speeds were even slower on the westbound State Route 60 through the so-called Badlands area, east of Moreno Valley, where traffic was reduced to one lane due to ongoing construction.

News

Top news of the day

Life Connected 6 hours ago

Grandma’s House of Hope Helps Homelessness in Orange County

First Alert Forecast 37 mins ago

It’s Another Snowy Day for Grapevine Travel

"As you make your commute home, after a long holiday weekend, make sure to check current road conditions," Caltrans officials said.

Copyright C
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us