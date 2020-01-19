Two Semi-Trucks Collide and Catch Fire, At Least Two Dead

Two semi-trucks collided then caught fire Sunday morning, leaving at least two people dead, authorities said.

At least two semi-trucks were involved in a collusion on SB 15 Fwy near Hodge Road, San Bernardino County Fire said. It is unknown if other vehicles were involved. One of the semis was carrying hazardous chemicals, authorities said. Pictures of the scene show at least one of the trucks on fire.

Two people died in the collusion, authorities said. SB 15 Fwy was closed for several hours after the accident but was open as of Sunday afternoon.

BARSTOW: #SBCoFD on scene of a TRAFFIC COLLISION with FIRE, SB15 South of Hodge Rd. Two semis involved. One semi carrying several hazardous chemicals. Two fatalities, one immediate transported to LLUMC. Rv pic.twitter.com/fpvM9DzgWS — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 19, 2020

BARSTOW: (Final) BC147 “15 IC”, Fire knocked down, Hazmat team has made entry and mitigated the Haz Mat, units out for overhaul. SB15 just recently reopened after being closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/DIIlt8oykw — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 19, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.