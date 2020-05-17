Video Shows Chilling Moments as Firefighters Escape Fiery Downtown Explosion

The NBC4 I-Team has obtained a copy of a video showing the DTLA explosion that injured 12 firefighters on Saturday night and learned that it is now being used as part of the LAFD’s investigation.

The video shows firefighters escaping the burning building through a ball of flames and fiery explosion.

Warning: the video below may not be suitable for some viewers.

Firefighters escaped from a burning building through a ball of flames Saturday in downtown Los Angeles. Obtained by NBC4 I-Team.

Eleven firefighters suffered burn injuries when they escaped from the burning building through a ball of flames. A twelfth firefighter was also injured and released from the hospital Saturday night.

All of the injured firefighters are expected to survive.

They were inside the building in the 300 block of East Boyd Street around 6:30 p.m. when the blast rocked the neighborhood south of Little Tokyo.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said the explosion created a fireball that continued to grow to at least 30 feet high and 30 feet wide.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, three firefighters had been discharged from the hospital, according to officials. Eight firefighters remained hospitalized Sunday morning including two in critical but stable condition.

Officials said that all 11 firefighters injured in the explosion are expected to survive. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

LAFD Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said the "mayday" call, which is used only when a firefighter is "down, missing or trapped," was "the kind of call I always dread."

