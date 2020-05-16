Viral Art History Challenge Featuring Quarantine Art Takes Over Big Screen in Downtown LA

A viral expression of art during quarantine is taking over a big screen in Downtown LA.

The hashtag, #BetweenArtandQuarantine, is a modern take on classic artwork using everyday items by people quarantining in their homes. The art history challenge allows people to express their creativity, using Clorox wipes as a new take on a modern painting or recreating medieval illnesses from the comfort of their living room.

Charnock Road Elementary Art Remix Spirit Week

Mark #Rothko

Untitled (Yellow, Red & Blue), 1953

Oil paint on canvas

Mark Duncan

Bananas, One Fish, Two Fish (Red Fish, Blue Fish), 2020

Bananas, raspberries, & fish plates on ottoman#betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarataine pic.twitter.com/2sSJlYZYDn — Mark Duncan (@DuncanLAUSD) May 16, 2020

Now, Standard Vision Labs is using their huge screens at a Courtyard Marriott in Downtown LA to display about a dozen iconic artwork recreations.

Sinziana Velicescu is a LA-based curator whose artwork is featured on the screen.

"For anybody that walks by or drives by the screen and just happens to glimpse at it for a second, I think it is a very uplifting thing to see," said Velicescu.

This was our best shot at the @GettyMuseum #betweenartandquarantine challenge! Obviously we went medieval and recreated a decorative D initial from MS. Ludwig VIII 3, fols. 42v-43 from their collections 🤣 #medievaltwitter pic.twitter.com/1YCy9PIXpN — Katherine Dixon (@ellen_katherine) May 10, 2020

"It's always unique to take something that people are experiencing in one way and see how it can be experienced in another way," said Mark Escribano, a creative producer featured on the screen.

Standard Vision Labs will be working with the Getty Museum to share more recreations from their art collection with the hashtag, #GettyMuseumChallenge.

I love seeing the #hhmsart student submissions for the @GettyMuseum challenge! What a fun way for students to research art history and aesthetics while experimenting with digital photography! #betweenartandquarantine #GettyMuseumChallenge #wearehuskies pic.twitter.com/VAte2Xlnc1 — Mrs. Goodman Art (@art_mrs_goodman) May 16, 2020