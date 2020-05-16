Viral Art History Challenge Featuring Quarantine Art Takes Over Big Screen in Downtown LA

A viral expression of art during quarantine is taking over a big screen in Downtown LA.
The hashtag, #BetweenArtandQuarantine, is a modern take on classic artwork using everyday items by people quarantining in their homes. The art history challenge allows people to express their creativity, using Clorox wipes as a new take on a modern painting or recreating medieval illnesses from the comfort of their living room.
Now, Standard Vision Labs is using their huge screens at a Courtyard Marriott in Downtown LA to display about a dozen iconic artwork recreations.
Sinziana Velicescu is a LA-based curator whose artwork is featured on the screen.
"For anybody that walks by or drives by the screen and just happens to glimpse at it for a second, I think it is a very uplifting thing to see," said Velicescu.
"It's always unique to take something that people are experiencing in one way and see how it can be experienced in another way," said Mark Escribano, a creative producer featured on the screen.
Standard Vision Labs will be working with the Getty Museum to share more recreations from their art collection with the hashtag, #GettyMuseumChallenge.