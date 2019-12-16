Carson

Two Teens Shot and Killed While at Vigil in Carson

“We were here to celebrate my brother's life. It ended with tragedy… more tragedy,” Bryann Watts said.

By Angie Crouch

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 19 year-old woman and 17 year-old girl were killed at a vigil outside a Carson home on Sunday.

Investigators at the Carson Sheriff’s Station were trying to determine a motive for the shooting that claimed the lives of the two teens as they gathered to remember Brandon Thomas, 26. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pasadena 40 mins ago

Flurry of Rose Parade Preps Underway

LAX 6 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

The coroner has not publicly identified the victims. 

“We were here to celebrate my brother's life. It ended with tragedy… more tragedy,” Bryann Watts, Thomas’ brother, said. 

Watts said his brother had been honorably discharged from the National Guard, worked as a custodian for LA County and was not involved in gang activity. He has no idea why someone would open fire on guests on the street outside his memorial.

"He was someone respectful. We looked up to him, strived to be like him,” Watts said.

Friends say they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. The fact that it happened outside a memorial is unconscionable to them.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and ask that any witnesses come forward to help them find the killer.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Carson
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us