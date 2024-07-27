For first-time Olympic boxer Jajaira Gonzalez, boxing runs in her family.

Her father grew up boxing in Mexico. Her three brothers are fighters.

When Gonzalez was 8 years old, it was her turn to put on the gloves.

“I remember telling (my dad,) boxing’s for boys. I don’t want to box. Girls don’t fight,” she recalled.

Gonzalez lost that battle with her father, but she hasn’t lost many in the ring since then.

At age 17, she dominated the competition at the Youth Olympics.

But after reaching the top of her game, it all came crashing down. She lost her drive, and she began losing fights against boxers she had beaten before.

At age 19, she left USA boxing and signed up for the U.S. Army. She tried to join the Army’s boxing program, but soon she became depressed and completely quit the sport.

“It was like, ‘Forget all of this.’”

Her spark came back when she was out of the service, trying to make ends meet.

“I was teaching people how to kickbox. I don’t even kick box. I just got whatever job I could get,” she recalled.

After the realization, Gonzalez moved back home to Glendora and started training again.

It didn’t take long for her to fight her way back to the top and punch her ticket to Paris. She even got a tattoo, featuring the Olympic rings and the Eiffel Tower.

Her father, who ignited her love of boxing in the first place, is coaching her again.

“My dad really is the one that made me and built me,”she said.

Gonzales said she has no intention of settling for second place.

“The ultimate goal that's always been to get an Olympic gold medal. I think that's when I'll really sit down like, ‘I'm proud of you. You did it.’”