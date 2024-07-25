Los Alamitos soccer institute trains future Olympians

The United States Women’s National Soccer team kicked off the Summer Olympics Thursday with a victory against Zambia in a 3-0 win.

One of the players, Jenna Nighswonger, grew up in Huntington Beach and trained with her coach, who has opened his own soccer academy in hopes of inspiring other young athletes.

The Soccer iQ Institute in Los Alamitos is part athletics and part academics, replicating a very popular model in Europe, according to co-founder Trey Scharlin.

“To go from the 7-year-old blonde-haired girl who walked into the facility, scared and everything to playing on the biggest stage there is – It's unbelievable to watch and see and to be a part of that journey for her,” said Scharlin, who coached Nighswonger since her childhood. His training center, Deft Touch, is now part of the institute.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While, on the field, the coaches help student athletes excel, off the field, they’re focused on academics.

“My son really struggled in school, but he is a fabulous athlete, and there are a lot of other kids like him,” said Bridgette Robinson, who co-founded the school with Scharlin. “I was trying to think of a school that would be good for those types of students.”

Last year was the first year of instruction with one student, Robinson’s son, Joaquin.

“I want to be a professional soccer player,” said the-12-year-old.

Students spend the morning in a classroom with one-on-one virtual instruction, said Robinson.

They break for lunch and then head to the soccer turf where they train in soccer in the afternoon.

The school is gearing up for its second year starting in August with seven students so far.

The founders hope they can show students and parents that this hybrid model works. They hope to inspire future student athletes.