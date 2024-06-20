Rugby at the 2024 Olympics: Field size, history, rules

A three-peat will be on the line when rugby gets underway at the Paris Games.

Since rugby became an official Olympic sport in 2016, Fiji has won the men's tournament at back-to-back Games.

Dubbed the "Flying Fijians," the electric group will hope to make it three straight in France, but recent woes could see a new nation emerging victorious.

On the women's side, there have been two different winners in the last two tournaments, so it's all up for grabs in Paris.

Here's everything to know about rugby at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

When is rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Rugby matches in Paris will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Tuesday, July 30.

Where will rugby games be at the Paris Olympics?

Stade de France is the venue for all rugby games. It is the main stadium for the French national soccer and rugby home games.

What are the rules for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Similar to American football in style, rugby is a 7-v-7 game between two teams where the object is to score more "tries" than the other. A try -- equivalent to a touchdown -- is worth five points with an extra kick from the spot of the try worth another two points. Three points can be earned for a drop goal or penalty, although less common.

Games are split into two seven-minute halves so action is quick. Players can only make lateral or backwards passes to progress the ball, with tackling, scrums and kicks also involved.

What is the field size for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

The field size is essentially the same as a standard rugby union game. The field of play can be no more than 100 meters long and 70 meters wide, or 328 feet long and 229 feet wide.

Who has qualified for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Here's a look at which nations have qualified on both the men's and women's sides:

Men's

France

Argentina

Australia

New Zealand

Fiji

Uruguay

Ireland

United States

Kenya

Samoa

Japan

TBD

Women's

France

Australia

New Zealand

United States

Ireland

Brazil

Great Britain

Canada

South Africa

Fiji

Japan

TBD

When did rugby start at the Olympics?

The earliest bid to get rugby into the Olympics was in 1932, though it was officially voted to join the 2016 Games in 2009.

Who has the most gold medals in men's rugby at the Olympics?

Only one men's team has won gold in rugby -- Fiji. Fiji beat Great Britain 43-7 for gold in Rio in 2016, then beat rivals New Zealand 27-12 in Tokyo. The Flying Fijians will hope for a three-peat, but they have been a struggling side since the Tokyo triumph.

Who has the most gold medals in women's rugby at the Olympics?

Australia and New Zealand each have won one gold medal in women's rugby. Australia beat New Zealand 24-17 in Rio in 2016 before New Zealand topped France 26-12 in Tokyo. Both will be in the conversation to triumph once again in Paris.