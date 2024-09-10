Like, so rad: ‘Roaring Nights' will rock the '80s at LA Zoo

What to Know Roaring Nights at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

21+; a full bar and food trucks are part of the scene

$20 members; $25 non-members

Would a lion ever wear glittery leg warmers? Could a hippopotamus sport a stretchy headband, the kind you might see on the tennis court or at the trendiest nightclub?

And should a koala ever sport a DayGlo jumpsuit, the sort you might spy at a classic shopping mall's hottest boutique?

Well, no.

While all of these animals very much existed in the 1980s, all of the quirky cultural touchstones that we think of when we think of the Neon Decade found footing solely among humans.

And many of those humans still love to wear the wacky headbands, neon tracksuits, and skinny ties at the occasional '80s-inspired gathering.

"Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo," which is roaring back into the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 14, will provide that outlandish opportunity for the 21-and-over crowd.

Dress up in your eye-popping '80s best and dance to Flashback Heart Attack, visit colorful photo spots, and sway at an "immersive silent disco"; a paint party is also on the evening's busy itinerary, too.

But just because animals weren't in the neon/mall/synth swing of the 1980s doesn't mean they won't play a fascinating role in the festivity.

A few "special animal presentations" are on the roster, too, so make time away from the dance floor to learn more about the amazing realm of critters.

Ready to sashay into the zoo rocking your throwback togs, all to savor the second-to-last summer Saturday?

Tickets to "Roaring Nights at the LA Zoo" are roaring right here, rad revelers.