A 3D ‘Trolls' Mural Will Rock The Grove

What to Know Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free; face coverings required to visit The Grove

So your tyke is completely and totally besotted with all things to do with "Trolls"?

Then you likely know every line, every ballad, every quirky character motivation, every subtle reference, and all of the sassy asides in both "Trolls," from 2016, and 2020's "Trolls World Tour."

"Trolls World Tour" has been filling many homes with smiles and songs since early April 2020, but there are more grins ahead for those who can't get enough of Branch, Poppy, and all of their charismatic pals: "Trolls World Tour" debuts on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray™, and DVD on July 7 (yep, it just went digital on June 23).

To mark the new releases, there shall be art to enjoy, but as is the way in the magical Trollsverse, you can actually "interact" with the art, or at least pose alongside it in a fun and fantastical way.

For the chalk mural that's popping up at The Grove over the final weekend of June will be 3D.

The star of artist Keith Kaminski's over-sized artwork? It's Tiny Diamond.

You'll need to have your face covering on to visit The Grove, and getting to know the shopping destination's safety policies before you go is a wise move.

Need more "Trolls" in your life? There's a "Running Universal" event, on now, themed to "Trolls World Tour." For sure, you can join the virtual run/walk from home, too.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.