A colorful new ‘Kaleidoscope' is brightening ‘Butterfly Season' at Kidspace

What to Know Butterfly Season at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Opens March 14; the museum will be closed March 11-13 to prepare for the opening of Butterfly Season

$15.50 general admission; $13.50 senior admission; infants age 1 and younger are admitted free

Drawing a map filled with all of the places a butterfly might roam throughout a spring afternoon would likely result in all manners of zigs, zags, and crisscrossing lines.

These ethereal insects do love to fly from flower to flower, alighting upon this petal, or leaf, all to engage in the ancient act of pollination.

But if your child would like to engage in all sorts of pollination-cool activities, the kind of lively learning pursuits that explore nature, butterflies, and springtime, you'll only need to keep a single destination in mind, rather than creating a zig-zagging map.

That destination is Kidspace Children's Museum, near Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

The educational museum is set in a verdant spot with plenty of butterflies all around, but you'll want to head onto the property for all of the pollination-oriented activities, which begin on March 14 when Butterfly Season officially opens.

A bug safari is on the cheerful roster of the multi-event happening, and chances to make caterpillars, and spinning on a giant top?

Butterflies aren't partial to these toys, it is true, but little kids most definitely are. "Los Trompos" is a sweet and stay-busy feature of the springtime celebration, one that youngsters do like to happily spin upon.

There are also opportunities for little ones to don fluttery butterfly wings and enter a chrysalis, though not an actual tiny chrysalis, of course, but one sized perfectly for kids.

And adopting your own real caterpillar? That's an enchanting possibility, too.

Visitors will also want to admire a new artwork making its debut at Kidspace: "Butterfly Kaleidoscope" by artist Christopher Lutter. A colorful caboodle of Monarch butterflies, created from "upcycled waste-stream materials," provides a kinetic experience, one that stays on the move much like the incredible critters it honors.