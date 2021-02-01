A Dino-Themed Drive-Thru Will ‘Saur for Costa Mesa

What to Know Feb. 5-14

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

$49 per vehicle

Discovering a dinosaur inside your house?

That seems like an impossible flight of fancy, thanks in large part to the fact that the legendary beasties are A) now extinct and B) generally on the huge-ish side, meaning they wouldn't fit very neatly into your den (though maybe your backyard).

But plenty of people do spend at-home time with the super-sized critters, whether those critters are running across a television screen, or in a book, or on the puzzle on the coffee table, or depicted in your kids' toys.

Sometimes, though?

You want to see a much bigger dinosaur, the kind of dinosaur that stands just outside your car, giving you a throwback thrill, like you're meeting a prehistoric creature during the era in which he reigned (of course, the car you're inside isn't quite authentic to the time, but let's not worry about that).

Jurassic Quest, the Dinosaur Drive-Thru, can provide you those particular thrills, thanks to the several sizable beasties that line the stay-inside-your-vehicle experience.

It's an experience that first roared at the Rose Bowl, at least 'round these parts, and it soon sold out.

Now Jurassic Quest is stomping for Costa Mesa, where the scale-covered spectacular will hold colossal court from Feb. 5 through 14, 2021.

Prepare to admire, or eek-out-over, if that's your preference, over 70 "life-like" dinosaurs, including T. Rex. Oh yes, and baby dinosaurs also make cute cameos, too.

Oh yes, and they move, too: "Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving from their own vehicles as they drive their way through the tour."

The price per vehicle is $49, and there are safety guidelines you should review before purchasing your ticket: Your adventure begins here.