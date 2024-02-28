A free art exhibit, brimming with augmented reality, is set to dazzle Music Center guests

What to Know "The Music Center Presents Music Off the Wall: An EyeJack Experience"

Free; March 5 through May 4, 2024; closed Mondays; noon to 11 p.m.

Visitors will use their smartphones or borrow smart devices to enjoy sixteen augmented-reality artworks around Jerry Moss Plaza and the Plaza Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles

Always transforming in brilliant and beautiful ways?

That's the world's eternal modus operandi: Nothing is ever quite the same, from one day to the next.

But things seem especially changeable when spring is on the bloomful, sunny, flowers-all-over horizon. Trees can look different over a week, and gardens can, too, which sets people up to expect, even demand, a bit more magic from daily life.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Music Center plans to deliver on that "expect more magic" front, beginning March 5, thanks to a new augmented-reality art adventure at the Jerry Moss Plaza and the nearby Plaza Gallery.

"The Music Center Presents Music Off the Wall: An EyeJack Experience" will include 16 artworks that, when viewed through a smartphone, shimmer, grow, and alter in unexpected ways.

The playful pieces are making their local debut, and upping the sense of wonder? Music will complement the visuals, creating a fuller and more fantastical connection.

"With emerging technologies and digital platforms continually altering the way we view and experience the arts, we are excited to open our first-ever interactive AR exhibit, offering art lovers, music fans and technology buffs alike the opportunity to admire enthralling artworks easily and conveniently from the palm of their hands," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

"We believe the arts can transform lives, so I invite all Angelenos to step into the future and view an art exhibit in an entirely new dimension."

"It will be extraordinary, innovative and guaranteed to be off the wall!"

Several artists will be represented during the nine-week exhibition and the names of the artworks — think "Sentient Space" and "Cat Out of the Bag" — do intrigue.

Don't have a smartphone? The Plaza Gallery has a loaner smart device that you may use while visiting the creative collection.

The offbeat exhibition is part of "... The Music Center's 'Digital Innovation Initiative,' which, among other programs, curates a creative residency series that invites artists, community creatives and culture makers to animate Jerry Moss Plaza," said Kamal Sinclair, senior director of The Music Center's Digital Innovation Initiative.

"By designing digitally enabled experiences, these innovative artists will invoke delight, curiosity, play, creativity and emotion. We are thrilled to highlight talented artists in our first virtual art exhibit embodying the creativity and innovation that thrives in Los Angeles!"

For more information on this festive freebie and what to expect while visiting, stop by this page now.