A Free Sing-Along Will Bring Joy to At-Home Carolers

What to Know Los Angeles Master Chorale

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Free and available for streaming through Dec. 31, 2020

There are so many excellent stages, spots, and sing-ready scenes around Los Angeles that it has been difficult to decide, in years gone by, where you'd break out into song next.

But one of the most treasured places and times for song-break-out-ing, at least for many yuletide-loving Angelenos?

It has to be the seasonal sing-alongs that festively flourish at Walt Disney Concert Hall each December.

The spirited, you-sing-with-us events are led by the great Los Angeles Master Chorale, a group that's become well-known for its notable arrangements, carol choices, and, above all, incredible voices.

If you're missing your chance to perform "Messiah" or take on a twinkly carol alongside this excellent ensemble, be not blue: The acclaimed chorale is hosting the free Holiday Karaoke on Thursday night, Dec. 17.

True, the jubilant sing-along won't raise the proverbial roof of the famous Grand Avenue hall, but it will deliver delight to your living room, kitchen, den, or, why not, bed.

For this is an at-home happening, one that seeks to stir up all the sparkle that people feel when they're sharing the same stately space as the lauded singers.

Good to know? The group posted some instructional videos on its site, if you want tips on truly acing the various parts of "Messiah" or "Carol of the Bells."

Conductors Grant Gershon and Jenny Wong will be at the ho-ho-helm of the lively fun, which will draw its inspiration from past Los Angeles Master Chorale programs.

"From caroling favorites to the 'Hallelujah' Chorus and more, the Holiday Karaoke program will lead audiences to sing in harmony and connect in a festive, heartwarming, and celebratory musical time with friends, families, and thousands of others across the global virtual community."

Again, this is totally free to join.

And here's a bonus that's as sweet as a peppermint stick: If you can't join the live event on the 17th, you can stream the sing-along for the remainder of 2020.