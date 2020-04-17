A Hotel Giant Shares a Sought-After Cookie Recipe

What to Know DoubleTree by Hilton Signature Cookie recipe

Copycat recipes have popped up over the years, but this is the real deal

The hotel chain serves over 30 million cookies each year.

Striding into a hotel lobby?

We'll you may not be striding so much as grappling with your bags. And you may also be trying to recall the details of your reservation, and other details of your trip, as you approach the front desk.

But something that can soothe the weary traveler from the get-go? A warm chocolate chip cookie that's complimentary, of course.

And that very treat has become synonymous with the DoubleTree by Hilton properties in recent years. It's the nice noshable that provides a nice welcome to guests, the things-are-going-to-be-okay goodie you enjoy at check-in.

Now the company has made its Signature Cookie recipe available to all of us during these stay-at-home weeks.

For sure, those copycat tries at the cookie have circulated for years, but the hotel's recipe provides the true-blue blueprint to making these yummies in your own oven.

Ready to bake your first dozen? Over 30 million of these confections are devoured at the hotels each year, so you're joining a tempting legacy of treat history.

Find the whole step-by-step, including ingredients, bakes times, and everything else, right here, at-home bakers who wish they were currently on the road and finding fresh adventure.

A pinch of cinnamon?

That's involved, as well as several other pantry staples. Take a look now, and nope: You don't even need to drag a suitcase into the kitchen to make you feel like you're in a hotel lobby.

Unless you want to, of course. Your choice, cookie lovers.