A new Disneyland After Dark ‘Nite' celebrating the Disney Channel to debut in 2024

What to Know Disneyland After Dark, a special series of after-hours celebrations at Disneyland Park, returns in 2024

The new Disney Channel Nites are set for March 5 and 7; Sweetheart Nites, Star Wars Nites, and Pride Nites are also just ahead

Magic Key holders may purchase tickets on Dec. 12; Dec. 14 is the on-sale date for the general public

The special "Nites" that shimmer at Disneyland Resort during the calendar's earliest months have become well-known for their festive, photo-ready, and Disney-delightful themes.

These are the effervescent after-hours events that feature unique treats and colorful snapshot spots, as well as characters rocking outfits inspired by famous Disney sweethearts, "Star Wars," or the other topics at the center of the fun.

Now longtime fans "High School Musical" will get their first-ever gleeful gadabout at The Happiest Place on Earth, thanks to a brand-new Disneyland After Dark celebration dribbling into the Anaheim destination in early March.

East High Wildcats, as well as the legion of devotees to other Disney Channel classics, will get their heads in the game on March 5 and 7, 2025 as several television and film favorites get their high-spirited Disneyland due.

A dance party that will take its quirky cues from "Phineas and Ferb" will be one snazzy centerpiece, but guests can expect a lively roster of rollicking offerings during Disney Channel Nite, from after-hours access to rides — boarding times are often faster — to "rare character appearances."

Special musical moments, splashy entertainment, bites, and beverages are also Disneyland After Dark touchstones. Merchandise that takes its cool cues from the one-of-a-kind event will also be for sale.

Disneyland Resort also announced a few other 2024 "Nite"-nice announcements, including returning favorites like Sweethearts' Nite, Star Wars Nite, and a celebratory Pride Nite in June.

There are a few evenings scheduled for each theme, but those "Nites" on especially important dates — like the Sweethearts Nite on Feb. 14 — do sell out.

Tickets go on sale to Disneyland Magic Key holders on Dec. 12 and the general public on Dec. 14.