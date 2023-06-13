A nighttime LA Zoo party is roaring back to the '80s

What to Know "Roaring Nights" at the Los Angeles Zoo

Friday, June 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.

$20 members, $25 nonmembers; 21+ and up only

Some say the '80s are back, but we'll embrace the over-the-top, neon-hued, VCR-vivacious opinion that the outsized era never truly left.

Not when we're constantly hearing hits of the decade, both from passing cars and in brand-new movies, and spying a stunning sartorial choice that involves jelly shoes, a lace top, and an excess of hair mousse?

Coming across such an outfit in 2023 can happen any day of the week, no costume party required.

But if you do want to break out the jelly shoes and glittery hair mousse, all to move to the music of the synth-strong span of time, you'll want to buy your ticket to Roaring Nights, the 21-and-over party trotting back to the Los Angeles Zoo.

Like, for sure, the '80s will provide the exuberant vibe of the eveningtime to-do, which will feature food trucks, places to purchase cocktails, live music from Flashback Heart Attack, and "special animal presentations," always a sweet and science-centered favorite of this fundraising affair.

photo: Jamie Pham/GLAZA

Were you around in the 1980s? Was your favorite critter back then the same beastie you still obsess over today?

Fashions may come and go, but our most ardent animal affections do adorably endure.

Something to keep in mind about the event: While past summers have seen a few "Roaring Nights" events fill the calendar, the June 16 celebration is the only one on the 2023 schedule.

Which means this: If you're going to skinny-tie-it-up, and break out the acid-washed jeans and pastel hair clips, you'll want to do so for the mid-June jamboree.