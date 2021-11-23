A Nostalgic ‘Nutcracker' to Prance in Highland Park

What to Know Nov. 27, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022

4949 York Boulevard in Highland Park

$20 per ticket

Scurrying off to frolic among a colorful cadre of fanciful critters, glittery trees, and Sugar Plum Fairies?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We don't always have the time to have such ethereal adventures, but we can surely find a few magical moments to make for Highland Park, where a storybook world will soon unfold.

For the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is revisiting one of its most enchanting and wholesome productions, a high-spirited stage show that has become a tried-and-true December delight for many local families.

And we do mean "tried-and-true": The great Bob Baker first presented his rendition of Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet in 1969, making this heartwarmer one of our city's most venerable and vibrant holiday bonbons.

Lisa Whiteman

Perhaps us saying "Sugar Plum Fairies" gave away where we are going with this: "The Nutcracker" will soon zing on strings at the York Boulevard venue.

Beyond the Sugar Plum Fairy, what will tots and grown-ups see cavorting around the troupe's vibrant stage, which fills out a large part of its new (but certainly vintage) Highland Park home?

Clara will be there, the adventuresome lead of the story, and the Mouse King, that most regal of rodents, and, of course, the titular character, a cracking good fellow.

Before you start humming the iconic and lilting music in your noggin, a few things to know: Tickets are $20, proof of vaccination is required for all guests who are age 12 and over, and the tradition of free ice cream will creamily continue on after this show.

A show that gets going before December even arrives: Nov. 27 is the first date, and the leaps, thrills, and opulent adventuring dances beyond Christmas, and the New Year, too, right through to Jan. 9, 2022.