A pizzeria, complete with standing-room-only charm, opens in Cypress Park

What to Know Shins Pizza opened earlier in August

The Cypress Park shop is located at 1215 1/2 Cypress Avenue in Cypress Park

A spin on the standing-room-only shops of the East Coast, Shins Pizza serves classic pies and sides like Celery Salad

Grabbing a gooey, saucy, and mouthwatering slice before a Dodgers Game is a time-honored tradition.

For sure, you'll be doing a Dodger Dog around the 7th Inning Stretch, and maybe some caramel corn, too, but those gorgeous golden hours just ahead of game time are made for a quick and filling meal with your baseball buds.

Finding a flavorful experience that is on the quicker side just got simpler thanks to a fresh Cypress Park pizzeria, one that is embracing a certain standing-room-only flair, the kind of nostalgic eat-space that still exists in countless East Coast shops.

It's Shins Pizza, an SRO spot devoted to slices, whole pies, and an assortment of salad-y sides that add some sprightly zing to your cheesy, dough-centered main.

Founder Shin Irvin worked with Executive Chef and partner Melissa López on the menu, which features a Pepperoni Pizza, a White Pie, and other savory selections.

On the sides menu? Celery Salad is one tempting choice (the blue cheese hails from Point Reyes) as well as Charred Sprouting Broccoli.

Taking this all away is a-ok, but finding a stretch of countertop to chow down ahead of a game, or wherever you've got to be next, is part of the pizzeria's SRO style. Taiwanese-American artist James Jean is behind Shins Pizza's eye-catching "punk rock aesthetic."

"Shins is inspired by my late mother Donna Jean Irvin and the Shin family from Korea who took me in when I was abandoned," shared Shin Irvin. "Growing up in Philly, every Friday was pizza night with my mom — a family ritual I cherish to this day."

"I guess I associate pizza with family, nothing better than sharing a pie with family."

Last Word Hospitality and design firm partner Folklor are partners in the flavorful enterprise.

Check out snapshots from the new Cypress Park restaurant on Instagram.