A popular Halloween boutique in Corona del Mar has its eerie opening date

What to Know Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar

The sizable garden and home center presents two boutiques, themed to Halloween and Christmas, in the late summer and fall, respectively

The 2024 Halloween Boutique opens on Aug. 30 while the Christmas Boutique debuts on Oct. 4

Indeed, spring has not sprung, but looking ahead as the days grow longer is a natural and nice impulse.

Call it a longing for the easier days of summertime, of outdoor dinners and some idle time in the balmier air. And, for some, the longing goes beyond the warmer months: We miss the fall season, and all that comes after it.

The creative people at Roger's Gardens, the large and lush home and outdoor center in Corona del Mar, understand our holiday hankerings. And to help autumn enthusiasts and lovers of the yuletide prepare? The opening dates for their two popular pop-ups, one themed to Halloween and the other inspired by Christmas, were recently shared on social media.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

True, it's March. Also true? The garden center shared that a number of people plan trips in order to enjoy these special boutiques, as their imaginative reputations have moved well beyond Southern California.

So to help these boutique buffs plan, the opening dates are live: The Halloween Boutique debuts on Aug. 30 and the Christmas Boutique opens on Oct. 4.

These are shoppable spaces, yes, but the well-themed groupings, delightful decorations, and prominent themes have made them beloved by those regulars looking for uplifting expressions of both Halloween and the holidays.

It also helps that both are free to see, with no admission required. That said, queues can and do form, especially near the start of both runs, so you'll want to budget your time accordingly.

What will the Halloween Boutique theme be in 2024? Past years have celebrated, with spunk and spirit, both the Universal Monsters and the whimsical world of "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The team works for months to make the large-scale experience a memorable one, so updates, hints, and other reveals should be arriving as summer grows closer.

But you don't have to wait for late August to enjoy this splendid spot; "Celebrate Spring — Bring Nature Home," a series of themed weekends, begins on March 22.