A quick ‘Christmas in July' sale is ho, ho, going on at Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

A flash sale dubbed "Christmas in July" is on through July 14

Buy a $49.99 ticket that's good through July 31 (good for Knott's Berry Farm only and not Knott's Soak City Water Park)

Halloween may briefly return, at least in eerie spirit, around the end of April and beginning of May, that time of year that serves as the "Halfway to Halloween" window.

But July? With its heat and its hotness and its sweltering afternoons and its heat?

Did we type "heat" twice?

It's a month that has long belonged to Christmas, a quirky tradition that reminds us that the holidays are only six-ish months away.

Further, the sight of Santa in his cozy suit also serves to cool us down, at least in our heated imagination, for we're dreaming of snowy days or at least days without so. Much. Heat.

Knott's Berry Farm is one of our region's biggest holiday headquarters, in terms of decorations, desserts, and shopping opportunities, so you can bet the Buena Park theme park isn't going to let July slip away with a few fa-la-la-style nods.

And here's a biggie: There's a "Christmas in July" ticket flash sale afoot, and we do mean "flash": It will end on July 14.

Nope, the $49.99 price isn't intended for tickets that can be used near the end of the year, when the destination dons its seasonal wardrobe; rather, you'll need to use it before July 31 (and use it at Knott's Berry Farm, not Knott's Soak City Water Park, keep in mind).

There are other things to know, so read all before purchasing.

Whether you want to wear a Santa hat to the theme park in July is up to you, of course, though it might be a little too hot for your head.

And if you're eager for actual Christmassy sights at the Snoopy-sweet spot, you won't need to wait for long: It'll be "snowing" again in Ghost Town before we know it. (That is, of course, after the ghouls of Knott's Scary Farm have had their wicked run.)