A Sea Monster Has Been Spied in La Cañada Flintridge

What to Know Descanso Gardens

Gordy, a spin on the celebrated "Nessie" of Scotland, is on view for the next few weeks; find this fanciful beastie near the property's Center Circle

Included with admission (when visiting the gardens during regular hours; "Carved" tickets are separate)

Traveling the distance from Loch Ness in Scotland to Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge?

You're going to clock in over 5,000 miles, all told, mostly by air, we'll assume, unless you're some sort of celebrated sea monster who feels more at home under the waves (then you'll likely move across the deeps of the Atlantic Ocean, and various interior waterways, in order to reach California).

We're not 100% sure how Nessie, the famous Loch Ness Monster, made her way to one of Southern California's best-known public gardens from her Scottish Highlands home, but we'll assume she had a few autumnal adventures along the way, as she is now here and absolutely covered in squashes.

As in, the sort of iconic pumpkin patch fruits that rock stems, and interesting bumps, and all sorts of wondrous colors.

But wait: This particular sea monster is affectionately known around Descanso Gardens as Gordy, not Nessie.

Maybe this is a clever alias? Sea monsters are smart, or so we've heard.

Where to see this monstrous meet-up of falltime charms and sea creature cuteness? Near the Center Circle at the expansive, oak-filled property.

For the squashy sea monster has become one of the recent don't-miss-it sights at Descanso Gardens come October, an adorable sculptural creation that is set in some not-too-deep water.

Canvas and wood make up some of the monster's middle bits, but all of those authentic squashes covering the sculpture's exterior give this quaint critter a knobby nobility.

Gordy will be on display over the following few weeks, a centerpiece to "Carved," the special pumpkin-themed event opening at Descanso Gardens on Oct. 11, 2021.

"Carved" is a separate ticket, keep in mind, and happens after sundown, giving visitors a chance to admire hundreds of glowing jack o'lanterns, carving demos, and woodsy sculptures, too.

Like Gordy, who can also be viewed by daytime visitors in the days leading up to Halloween, when "Carved" closes.

So wait one sea-monstery-y second: Maybe the Loch Ness Monster, or some other enchanted animal, isn't actually calling upon Descanso Gardens at the moment, but rather a fanciful interpretation of a water-bound beastie.

After all, the monster we all know, one of the storied symbols of Scotland, is likely at home in her own lovely lake, and calling her over to California isn't a possibility.

Not when you have the nature-awesome artists of Descanso Gardens, the talented people who can create snapshot-worthy sculptures absolutely dotted in delightful squashes.