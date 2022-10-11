A Sea Monster Has Been Spotted in La Cañada Flintridge

What to Know Descanso Gardens

On view through October 2022

Included with garden admission, as is the popular Pumpkin House

How does an adventuresome person encounter a cute-but-colossal, super-damp, probably shy, not-really-into-people, and oh-so-gorgeous sea monster?

It seems like "be lucky" would be high up on that list, and "stop in the exact right place at the right time" is important, too.

But above all, being at or on the sea might be the most essential element, given that we are talking about a critter that has "sea" in its very name.

Many, many, many years ago, Los Angeles was underwater, including what's now La Cañada Flintridge, but the scene today?

The pretty city sits a good distance from the Pacific Ocean. Still, as is adorable tradition, it becomes the temporary seasonal home to one of the most photographed sea monsters in all of Southern California, a quirky cryptid that only visits in October.

It's the pumpkin-covered sea beast that's now bewitching the guests of Descanso Gardens, a large-scale sculpture that has become known for drawing visitors to the edge of its watery realm.

For while there isn't an ocean in La Cañada Flintridge, the historical space does have water features, and this spectacular creature, known as Nessie, happens to call one home.

You can see the odd — or perhaps we mean "odd-some" — animal through October 2022.

The attraction is also a reminder that while "Carved," the after-dark event that's glowing through the end of the month, is a major headliner for Descanso Gardens, daytime visitors will still see plenty of pumpkin-y, picture-ready sights.

The famous walk-inside Pumpkin House is also part of the sunshiny scene at the 150-acre garden this fall.

How to connect with this critter and the cool casa on an afternoon Descanso Gardens stop-by? Your admission or membership gives you the cheery chance to enjoy both.

Tickets for "Carved" are separate from daytime admissions; swim or slither, sea monster-style, by the site for more information.