A ‘Strawberry'- sweet tea, and a teatime for grown-ups, is brewing at Julienne Fine Foods

What to Know Enjoy a Perfect Holiday Tea Party at Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations

The Strawberry Shortcake-inspired tea blooms at the San Marino café on Dec. 10; three seatings are available, starting at 10 a.m.

A festive Holiday Tea on Dec. 17 will feature Pannetone, cream currant scones, and more

Put your pinky up, find your fanciest frock, and turn your sleigh in the delightful direction of San Marino, the longtime home of Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations.

It's teatime at the warm-hearted, elegantly attired space, as it often is, but there's something special brewing on Sunday, Dec. 10.

It's a Perfect Holiday Tea Party, featuring a traditional yet twinkly tea service that draws uplifting inspiration from a certain icon of children's entertainment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We are, of course, talking about Strawberry Shortcake, that chapeau-wearing superstar, the happy heroin with a knack for nummy baked goods.

That's something that Julienne has long been known for, too, and guests at the sweet-of-heart tea will enjoy miniature cakes, swirl cookies, and sandwiches, too.

A strawberry-ish boutique is popping up at the pretty restaurant and marketplace while Strawberry Shortcake herself will stop by to meet her fans. The festive gathering is inspired by the new Netflix special "Strawberry Shortcake's Perfect Holiday."

A ticket is $75 and you'll want to buy yours in advance.

Teatime revelries continue the following Sunday at Julienne where another convivial Holiday Tea will take place on the arch-lined patio, a spot brimming with lights, plants, and atmospheric gaslamps.

Scones, sandwiches, Panettone, and spiced apple pie tea are some of the temptations on the tempting menu.

If you're keen to do a bit of shopping before or after your reservation time? Julienne's joyful holiday-themed boutique is just steps away; candleholders, colorful gewgaws, soaps, swag, and other seasonal sights are on the shelves.

The Holiday Tea is $100 per person; find out more now.