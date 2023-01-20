A Sunny Sunday Calls for Pup-Fun Struts in a Stunning Garden

What to Know Dog Walking Hours at South Coast Botanic Garden

Palos Verdes Peninsula

Sunday, Jan. 22; $15 adult, $11 senior, $5 child; $5 per dog

Muddy paws, soggy hindquarters, a shaggy head that's wholly soaked: Wet woofers have ruled our lives in recent weeks, tracking all sorts of damp detritus inside our homes and wherever they roam.

Pups, on the other hand, do seem to adore being outside, even if a drenching storm is blowing through, which means plenty of Southern Californians have been facing major mud management in the past few weeks.

But now? There shall be sunshine, over several bright January days, which makes the upcoming South Coast Botanic Garden event extremely well-timed.

It's the popular Dog Walking Hours we're raising a howl about, which is when the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination opens up to people and their pooches.

This is a rare opportunity, if you're a lover of fine public gardens and a dog devotee, to enjoy both in a sunshine-laden, sweetly simultaneous fashion.

It's all trotting on Jan. 22 — forecast: sunshine — and there are a few "code of conduct" must-knows before you and your furry friend attend.

Also? Dogs are $5, while there are a few ticketing levels for the humans in the party (adults are $15).

Your leashed bestie is invited most everywhere at the 87-acre stunner, save the Koi Pond and Bohannon Rose Garden.

Who knows when the clouds, rain, and muddy pawprints will return?

Since February hasn't even made its entrance yet, we'll guess this welcome stretch of sunshine, while somewhat lengthy, won't last for as long as we hope.

So savor some sweet sun and fun with your Fido on Jan. 22, before the wintry weather again pitter-patters on our alfresco outings, and our friend's fur, again.