A Valley Drive-In Will Cinema-up September

What to Know Westfield Fashion Square

"Clueless" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Sept. 11; "Batman" and "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" on Sept. 12

$20 per person per movie (an individual ticket is required for each person in the car)

Pop-ups, by their very nature, can't always be predicted, because the act of popping up has all sorts of spontaneous and in-the-moment connotations.

But when it comes to a pop-up drive-in, especially one that's proven to be popular over the last few years?

We want to know ahead of time, so we can be sure to secure those all-important tickets, and then follow-up with a trip to the market for the all-important car snacks.

And the San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In, from My Valley Pass, has been quite the in-demand treat for those people who A) dig the Valley and b) adore alfresco films and C) like a retro-style evening out with the family crew or a special someone.

Which means you're ahead of the game if you're hoping to secure your entry to four September movies, which were just announced by the team at My Valley Pass.

Coming up on Sept. 11 at Westfield Fashion Square?

It's "Clueless" (which, yep, has Valley cred) and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (an '80s gem that feels just right for a drive-in).

And on Sept. 12?

"Batman" drops in while "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" time-travels onto the outdoor screen.

Note that these aren't double-feature nights, and if you want to stay for both films in a single evening, you'll need to have a separate ticket to each movie (as will everyone in your car).

And if you're in the mood for some August-style drive-in joy?

There are four films coming up on the San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In schedule, with "The Sandlot" kicking up some diamond dust on Aug. 13.

"Grease" follows on Aug. 14, "Jurassic Park" roars on Aug. 15, and "La Bamba" strums on Aug. 16. Tickets? Start the ignition: They're right over here.