An Adorable Peppa Pig Package Debuts in Pasadena

What to Know The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

Available through Nov. 30, 2021

The suite accommodations, starting at $850, feature Peppa Pig details, and several take-home goodies for the Peppa Pig fan in your life

Spending the night in a storied hotel, one that has been a stately centerpiece of its neighborhood for decades?

It can be a memorable thrill for the traveler, even a person who has seen a number of inns, overnights, and away-from-home experiences over the years.

But the joy and magic of this one-of-a-kind treat only grow when you're a youngster and a special room package, themed to a sweet superstar you adore, awaits you.

That's what Peppa Pig fans are finding at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena all November long, thanks to a special "Peppa's US Adventures at The Langham" package.

The offering finds its festive inspiration in the whimsical world occupied by the cheerful British icon, a favorite character of children in this country and kids around the planet.

The Peppa Pig package includes a host of happy decorations, including a tent to enjoy during your stay, plus several gladdening goodies, including a "Peppa Goes to Hollywood" book, Peppa sunglasses, a Peppa-fun water bottle, delightful wall decals, a bath time play set from Centric Brands, and several other Peppa-riffic items.

"We are excited to bring Peppa Pig to life offscreen and into the iconic Langham Huntington, Pasadena for two unique immersive experiences that allow fans to authentically interact with their favorite little piggy," said Jamie Epstein, Director, Entertainment Brand Marketing at eOne.

"As Peppa is on her first-ever adventure to the U.S. this year, after traveling to Hollywood in our 4-part special, it is only fitting that she enjoys high tea at one of California's luxe properties and offers fans the ultimate hotel room package for

an oinktastic stay."

As for the second immersive experience? It's a Peppa Pig Afternoon Tea, scheduled for Nov. 14, 2021.

The tea boasts yummies that find the foodly fun in the realm of "... the beloved characters, including items such as Mummy Pig's Blackberry Donut, Daddy Pig's Chocolate Cake, Rabbit Family Carrot Cake, a Muddy Puddles Dip Cup, Peppa Pig Shortbread Cookies, and Peppa Pig Cupcakes with Ring Topper."

Savory offerings also feature cute names and references that kids will recognize.

Do you have a major Peppa fan in your home? Contact The Langham for more information on the tea and the stay-over package.