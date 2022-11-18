An Adorable Sock Skating Rink Just Glided Back to Kidspace

What to Know "Winter Frolic" at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

$14.95 admission (kids 2 and under admitted free); $5 additional fee to skate in your socks

The seasonal happening has other cute to-dos, including building with faux "ice blocks"; visit from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2023 for the frosty fun

If you're a tot that is drawn to the delights of a bustling ice rink, but you'd like to try your hand, or rather feet, at rink-style gliding first, the key is to locate a place where you can skate in your socks.

But coming across a big building with a sign out front that says "Sock Skating" in neon? That's a sight that's so unlikely that pretty much anyone would be hard-pressed to say if they've ever encountered such an offbeat business.

There is, however, a pop-up rink devoted to skating in your socks, the sort of seasonal attraction created for families with young kids.

Where to find it?

At Kidspace Children's Museum, where a full-on "Winter Frolic" just debuted on Friday, Nov. 18.

The opportunity to de-shoe and enter this rink, which contains no ice, is a tempting one for tots and parents, but there are other happenings at the Winter Frolic, including places where aspiring engineers can build with "ice" blocks (nope, they're not really ice) and sling some snowballs (nope, they're not really snow).

The snowballs, by the by, are described as "super-soft," which is nice.

Good to know? So much of the Winter Frolic whimsy is included with your Kidspace admission, but keep in mind that the sock skating is an additional $5 fee.

Adding to the rink's kid-cute charms? It's got a storybook vibe, another element that sets it apart from other icy destinations.

So you say that your little ones like to skate in their socks around the house? What might they think of an actual location where other people are also taking a spin or two in their fluffiest foot coverings?

Could such a remarkable rink even exist? It can and does, near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.