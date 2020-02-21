An ‘Early Spring Bloom’ Is Now Flowering in the Desert

What to Know Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Dandelions and other blossoms are in bloom

Coyote Creek is one place to see flowers

While we await more California poppy sightings, more Giant Tecolote Ranunculus reports, more talk of tulips, and the word on cherry trees, we can look to the deserts of Southern California, where spring always arrives before spring actually arrives.

The final part of February is traditionally high time for flower sightings, even though the equinox is still a month away, and those sightings are happening around Anza-Borrego State Desert Park, the largest of the Golden State's state parks.

And the most recent update from the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, posted on Feb. 19, reveals that an "early spring bloom" is underway "in many locations,' with desert dandelions making a strong and splendid showing.

Visitors to the arid and awesome area should also look for "... white chicory, orange desert sunflowers, and purple sand verbena."

Coyote Creek, which isn't too far from the town of Borrego Springs, is one place to find the lovely buds of late winter, though if you're more adventurous, and you have the right high-clearance vehicle, you can roam further afield.

As for lovers of desert lilies? You'll want to make for the Arroyo Salado Campground.

For more on the ever-unfolding flower story around the rocky, bighorn-sheep-y, supremely spectacular state park, check in with the foundation's updates over the coming weeks.