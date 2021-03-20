An Eerie Outdoor Market Will Haunt Heritage Square in May

What to Know May 1 (sold out) and May 2

May 2 tickets will be available for purchase on March 20 at noon

$13; entry is timed and capacity is limited

Celebrating the spooky side of spring may seem like a hauntingly daunting task, but if the setting is Heritage Square Museum, the Victorian grouping of historic homes and buildings found just off the 110 Freeway, even the sunshine takes on a ghoulish glow.

That's the the plan, in early May, when a limited-capacity, out-in-the-open-air happening called the Spooky Swap Meet unfurls, with eerieness and oomph, at the spacious landmark.

The dates for this macabre meet-up?

If you already have Half-o-ween on your calendar, which falls six months before and after Halloween, then you can guess that May 1 is probably involved.

And so it is: The Spooky Swap Meet, originally set to take place over one day, on the first day of May, sold out as fast as a fall tree loses its leaves (or even faster, for tickets flew in just four days).

Now a second day has been added, on May 2, and tickets are set to go on sale on Saturday, March 20 at noon.

Why yes, they are $13 each, if that was your ghosty guess.

Claire Dunlap, the Supervising Producer at Midsummer Scream, the mondo Halloween convention, and Sarah Cooke, the GOREnaments creator, are at the haunting helm of this event, along with David Markland and Jon Cooke (of Midsummer Scream and 13th Floor Entertainment, respectively).

The "curated, eclectic shopping experience" will have all sorts of vintage and new Halloween-inspired items, artifacts, and goodies for browsing and purchase, as well as opportunities to trick-or-treat among the Victorian mansions.

How are you Half-o-Ween-ing this year?

By indulging in a frightful flick, a cup of steaming cider, or a chilling novel?

Consider floating by a fresh-of-air, Heritage-Square'd shopping experience, and don't forget your bat-bedecked mask, too.