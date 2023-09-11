An illuminated experience will up the holiday twinkle at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know "Astra Lumina" at South Coast Botanic Garden

Opens Nov. 9, 2023

$21 and up; tickets go on sale Sept. 13

Seeking something special as winter approaches and the holidays are on the horizon is something of a shared experience for many of us, the sort of longing for light, loveliness, and a location that will lift our mood as the days grow shorter and the nights, well, nightier.

This is when, at least in recent years, some of the most magical illuminated adventures have begun to glow around Southern California, and one of the most popular offerings will be back for another ethereal engagement at South Coast Botanic Garden.

It even boasts a name that fits its fanciful and diaphanous character: "Astra Lumina."

The pop-up happening, which opens for its second starry run at the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination on Nov. 9, features an assortment of sparkly sculptures and bright displays, the sort of incandescent artworks that give a gorgeous glow to the evening hours.

Adding to the gorgeousness?

The garden as a backdrop: Tall trees, picturesque shrubs, and winding pathways up the general air of joy, mystery, and quiet beauty.

As with all of the experiences that shimmer in al fresco areas around Southern California, weekends do tend to be busier, as do the days closer to the holidays. So look to weeknights if you're hoping for last-minute tickets, though purchasing your admission on Sept. 13 or soon after is advisable.

A trip to the stars and beyond is the theme. Visitors will prepare for a "stellar journey," one that "invites stargazers to set off across the garden's celestial pathway to encounter the wonder of the stars and embrace their own human light."

"As the night unfolds, these luminous orbs regenerate, rise, and reunite in the night sky, to shine brighter than ever before."

Experience creators Moment Factory is behind the magic of "Astra Lumina," which will also feature a photo booth, food and beverage for sale, and a gift shop.