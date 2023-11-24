An otherworldly auction full of cinematic sci-fi props will land in Beverly Hills

What to Know "Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Hollywood Legends Parts I and II" auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills

Dec. 14-17, 2023

A "Fantastic Voyage" ship, an animatronic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" head, a "Back to the Future Part II" hoverboard, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more

December is a time of year that's synonymous with sparkles that look like stars, twinkles that seem almost cosmically bright, and all sorts of silver-shiny gewgaws, the kinds of items you might find aboard a gleaming rocket ship.

It's an eye-catching and otherworldly month, in other words, but sci-fi splendor and the heart of the holiday season don't intertwine all that often, or as often as someone who adores both might wish.

But here's some good news: That's changing about a week ahead of Christmas when the "Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Hollywood Legends" auction phones home at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Indeed, "phones homes" is a reference to a certain sweet space traveler, so you can bet you'll spy E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, or rather an animatronic E.T. head, in the collection.

Other iconic additions to the line-up include a "Fantastic Voyage" ship, a Xenomorph head from "Aliens," a "Back to the Future Part II" hoverboard, and the oh-so-cuddly Muffit II the daggit, a "Battlestar Galactica" favorite; Marvel and Harry Potter treasures will also be in the spotlight.

"We are excited to announce the first two days of our "Hollywood Legends" auction event curated with our esteemed partner TCM that encompasses an incredible array of marquee items from the worlds of Sci-Fi, Contemporary, Classic, and Blockbuster franchises representing some of the biggest and most popular films and television shows of all time," said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions.

"These iconic collectibles associated with pop culture phenomena and phrases from 'Danger, Will Robinson' to 'E.T. phone home' to 'Avengers, Assemble!" are a once-in-a-lifetime auction opportunity for fans, pop culture enthusiasts, and collectors to own a piece of Hollywood history."

All of this mind-bending, imagination-growing cinematic spectacle will be on the block over a few days in mid-December.

Eager to mind-meld with a few on-the-block treasures? See below. Want to know estimates, details, and background info on these and other items? Visit Julien's Auctions now.

A Xenomorph head from "Aliens"

A "Back to the Future Part II" hoverboard

Muffit the daggit of "Battlestar Galactica"

A Vincent model from "The Black Hole"

Twiki robot from "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century"

An animatronic head from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

Robot Model B-9 of "Lost in Space"

A submarine from "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"

Pictured at top: A "Fantastic Voyage" ship